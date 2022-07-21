K-pop stars BLACKPINK, BTS, Aespa, SEVENTEEN etc. dominate Billboard charts

Billboard's music chart for the week include K-pop sensations like BTS, Aespa, BLACKPINK among others

Korean Girl Group Aespa has become the only girl group to reach the top of Billboard's World Albums Chart this year, while other Korean acts also dominated the list like BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, Stray Kids, and SEVENTEEN etc.

Aespa's new mini album Girls entered Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart at No. 1, making them the first female K-pop act in history to enter either charts since they only debuted 2-years back, on November 17, 2020.

Meanwhile four albums of BTS landed in World Albums Chart this week. Their recent anthology album remained steadfast in its fifth consecutive week.

BTS’ Love Yourself: Her came in at No. 10 in its 171st week on the World Albums chart, followed by Map of the Soul: 7 at No. 12 (in its 125th week) and Love Yourself: Tear at No. 13 (in its 194th week).

Twice’s Nayeon’s solo debut mini album IM NAYEON ranked No.4 in its third week and also became the first album of any K-pop soloist in history to spend three weeks on the Billboard 200.

TXT’s two albums minisode 2: Thursday’s Child and The Chaos Chapter: Freeze landed in Top 15 of this week’s World Albums Chart.

SEVENTEEN’s studio album Face the Sun, ranked sixth on this week’s chart.

Stray Kids’ ODDINARY stayed strong in No. 9 in its 16th non-consecutive week on the chart , while BLACKPINK’s The Album came in No.11 in its 93rd consecutive week.