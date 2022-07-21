Prince Charles ‘upset’ over Kate Middleton’s parent planning George’s birthday

Prince Charles was allegedly left ‘upset’ over his lack of involvement in Prince George’s birthday who will turn nine-year-old on July 22.

As per hearsay, Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton carried out the preparation for their grandson’s big day while Charles did very little in the planning of the party in 2017.

According to Daily Express, an insider claimed that Charles and Camilla didn’t plan the bash rather they were ‘invited’ to the event helmed by the Middleton family.

"Carole organised everything and Charles and Camilla were, of course, invited. He went, because he wasn’t prepared to miss out but Camilla didn’t go.

"Apparently she had other commitments."

Charles was also busy discussing a rural protection campaign with Emma Bridgewater.

"Charles didn’t want to miss his grandson’s birthday, but the fact that the whole thing was essentially a Middleton event with Carole orchestrating the whole thing is exactly what upsets him."