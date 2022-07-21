Brad Pitt explains his bold skirt statement at ‘Bullet Train’ Berlin premiere

File footage

Brad Pitt’s bold style statement during the promotional event of his upcoming film, Bullet Train has grabbed massive attention on media.

The Fight Club star, 58, on Tuesday, turned heads in a brown linen skirt instead of trousers at the Berlin premiere of his forthcoming film.

When asked by an Associated Press reporter why he went with the casual skirt rather than shorts or pants, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor had a simple answer.

Casually smiling, Pitt said, “The breeze, the breeze.”

Considering the soaring temperature in Germany, the Fury star beat the heat with his latest casual outfit. He paired the knee-length skirt with a matching cardigan and a salmon button-up shirt for the event.

Pitt also gave paps a rare glimpse at his leg tattoos – including a rhinoceros face and a human skull.

Fans also praised the Inglorious Basterds actor's new look on social media. One person tweeted, "So is Brad Pitt going to try to make kilts happen or…," while another wrote, “Just when you think Brad Pitt couldn’t get sexier, he wears a skirt.”

Bullet Train is scheduled for theatrical release on 5 August in the US.