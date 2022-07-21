Prince Harry, Meghan struggling to 'figure out' post Megxit popularity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have earned themselves massive fame after Megxit, says TV host.

Royally US' Christina Garibaldi says that the Sussexes will have to take care of their political opinions if they want to refrain from suffering future 'missteps'.

Ms Garibaldi told Royally Us: "They are definitely getting a little bit more political, trying to still feel find their niche of what they want to do post royal life.

"It seems like they're still trying to figure it out."

Royally Us co-host Christine Ross continued: "I think that they are really, they're trying to figure it out.

"But they have this massive platform but a completely blank slate with what to do with it.



Ms Garibaldi added: "I know exactly which avenue do we want to kind of go down and I think they'll figure it out.

"There will be some missteps along the way, and I think a lot of people are kind of like, why are they at the UN? Why are they doing this?

"But yes, I think that like we said they have this blank slate and they're trying to figure out where they kind of fit into everything."