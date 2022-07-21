Tristan Thompson hangs out with two mystery women in Greece: see pics

Tristan Thompson continued to make waves with his recent trip to Greece as the NBA player was once again hanging out with mystery women.
The 31-year-old star, who was snapped holding hands with a brunette on the streets of Mykonos on Sunday, was seen having lunch with two women on Tuesday.
According to Daily Mail, the basketball star appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the ‘imminent’ birth of his second child with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian via surrogate.
As per the photos, unveiled by the outlet, Thompson rocked bright orange short and a matching tee along with white socks and sneakers.
The athlete had a pair of black sunglasses on as he stylized his looks with diamond studs and a silver watch on his wrist.
One of Thompson’s companions was dressed up in a white crochet dress with a fringe, a fedora hat and toted a large straw basket on her shoulder.
Meanwhile, the other woman wore a light green romper with a front cut-out.
