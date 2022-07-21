Drake spotted on a yacht in St. Tropez with mystery girl

Drake goes ‘yacht hopping’ with YouTuber in St. Tropez

Drake, 35, was photographed aboard a yacht with model and Youtuber Suede Brooks, 21, while on vacation in St. Tropez, France, on Tuesday 19th July.

The two headed to Club 55, one of the coastal town’s most iconic and historic beach clubs, according to paparazzi.

The two kept it casual on the boat. Drake was dressed in a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers. Suede wore an off-shoulder shirt with a bathing suit underneath.

There were no signs of any romance, though. The two were close, but not close enough to show any sort of affection. It seems they enjoyed one another’s company.

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday 20th July, that Drake and Brooks are definitely interested in one another – but hinted that it’s likely casual at the moment.

“They’re having fun together,” the insider said, adding that they have been “yacht hopping” for a few days. “They are sweet, whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.”

Time will tell if we see Drake’s mystery pal again. It seemed like the two had a blast during their French Yacht excursion.