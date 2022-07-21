 
Thursday July 21, 2022
Tom Bower's book on Meghan and Harry being pulled off shelves in US after journalist confronts author?

By Web Desk
July 21, 2022
While royal fans and pro-monarchy experts believe  every word about Meghan Markle in Tom Bower's new book on the couple is true, the US-based royal couple's supporters  think it is a pack of lies.

Tom Bowers book on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got pulled off the shelves in the US, Canada, and Australia, according to pro-monarchy analysts. The claim could not be independently confirmed.

Some royal fans believe it happened after Vanity Fair writer Sam Kashner announced that the author misquoted him in his book titled, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors."

Meghan Markle and Harry's supporters said the book is full of lies.

Here is the text of Sam Kashner's objection to Tom Bower's account of his interview with the Duchess of Sussex:

