Tom Cruise amazes fans as he pilots his own helicopter into London

Tom Cruise unveiled his incredible physique and muscular arms in a fitted polo shirt as he landed his own helicopter in South West London on Wednesday.

Cruise was looking dapper in blue polo shirt paired with navy trousers, enjoying the London heatwave.



The actor gave onlookers a friendly wave while carrying a black backpack. The father-of-three wore a pair of aviator glasses which added to the suave look.

The 60-year-old actor has had his pilot's license since 1994 and owns several aircrafts. The movie star put his incredibly toned body on display as he made his way to the helicopter base.



Tom's new film Top Gun: Maverick reached a new milestone, as it surpassed $600 million at the international box office.