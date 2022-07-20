Katherine Heigl melts hearts with adorable snap of children

Katherine Heigl left fans gushing when she shared an adorable snap of her children.



The Firefly Lane actress, 43, posted a sweet photo on Instagram Tuesday featuring two of her kids, son Joshua Bishop, 5, and daughter Adalaide, 10.

In the cute shot, Adalaide sits in her mom's lap as Heigl wraps her arms around her daughter and poses for the camera. Joshua sits in front of the mother-daughter pair and smiles for the photo. The group looks ready for summertime fun as they sport bathing suits in the snap.

Heigl, who doesn't often share photos of her kids, simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.



Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide and Naleigh Mi-Eun, plus son Joshua