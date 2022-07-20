Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot in enchanting ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Arisha Razi Khan who just got Nikkahfied, taking the internet by storm with her intimate wedding pictures.
In the photos shared by The Current, the Chupke Chupke famed chose a bridal dress in pastel colours and accessorised it with elaborate silver jewellery, and the result is gorgeous.
Given that only members of the immediate family were present, it appears that the Nikkah celebration was a low-key event.
Let's have a look!
On the work front, she appeared in many dramas including Chupke Chupke, Raz e Ulfat, Kam Zarf, Baba Jani, and Malkin. While her sister Sara Razi Khan is also an actress. She also did a lot of drama projects in the industry.
