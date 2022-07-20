Bindi Irwin pens loving birthday tribute to Mom Terri

Australian media personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin turned to social media and penned a loving note to her mother Terri in honor of her birthday.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star posted a birthday tribute to the Irwin matriarch on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the pair alongside brother Robert, husband Chandler Powell, and her 15-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

"Mum, I couldn't wait to wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" Bindi, 23, began her note. "So excited to celebrate your birthday tomorrow and the amazing, beautiful, inspiring person you are. Thank you for being born.

"I love you more than I could possibly describe and every day I'm grateful for your kind heart and strong soul," she continued. "Of all the good things in this world, you're the most wonderful."

Meanwhile, Bindi's brother Robert, 18, also shared a celebratory post of his own to commemorate the occasion. Terri turns 58 on Wednesday, July 20.



"Happy birthday mum!" he wrote. "Thank you for taking us all on so many adventures and for inspiring me every single day,. You are the strongest person I know. Love you.

In May, Bindi opened up to PEOPLE about how becoming a mom made her see Terri in a new light.



"I probably tell my mom how much I appreciate everything she did on an hourly basis. Dad passed away when we were very little," she said at the time. "She is such a strong person, and she had to raise me and Robert mostly on her own."

