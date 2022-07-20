Khloe Kardashian Has ‘Zero Doubt’ Tristan Thompson Will ‘Step Up’ After Baby No. 2 Arrives

Khloe Kardashian has had her share of ups and downs with her ex Tristan Thompson but is not concerned about his capabilities as a father an insider source reveals in recent issue of Us Weekly.
They further added “One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True,” the source says of the former Revenge Body host, 38, and the NBA star, 31. “Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too.”
The reality TV star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians who share a daughter, True,4, with her ex, recently confirmed that the former couple is expecting a second baby via surrogate.
“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Hulu personality told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”
