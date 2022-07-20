Watch: BTS’ Suga surprises fans at PSY’s concert with 'That That' performance

On July 16, BTS’ Suga made a surprise appearance at PSY’s SUMMER SWAG 2022 concert in Seoul where he joined PSY on stage to perform the song their hit collab single That That.

Notably, because PSY performed the song alone throughout the entirety of his comeback promotions the concert marked Suga and PSY’s first time singing That That together live.

That That, which was produced by Suga in addition to featuring him as an artist, swept both domestic and international music charts after its release as the title track of PSY’s last album PSY 9th back in April.

Later that night, SUGA also took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes with himself, back on the stage.



