Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince George ‘suffered’ over William feud

Prince Harry and Prince William long-running royal feud reportedly affected the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his nephew Prince George, William’s eldest son, reported The Daily Star.



According to royal expert Christine-Marie Liwag, Prince Harry’s reputation as a ‘free and easy spirited’ uncle to his nephews, George and Louis, and niece Charlotte, ‘suffered’ due to alleged bad blood between the royal siblings.

Liwag was quoted as saying: “There's nothing more fun than being an aunt or uncle. It certainly seemed like Prince Harry embraced the role of fun uncle.”

“An inside source told the Daily Mail that Kate (Middleton) and Harry really bonded over his 'free and easy' spirit. And his attitude came in handy when playing with her kids.”

Liwag then quoted the source as saying: “‘Kate adores the way Harry plays with her children. He is very good with them, a charming big kid and silly uncle'.”

She added: “But, as you can imagine, things went downhill pretty quickly. And given the rift between Harry and William, Harry's role as an uncle suffered.”

Liwag also shared that Prince William’s wife, Kate’s, ‘fierce’ loyalty to her husband meant that she also did ‘little’ to help Harry’s rift with William.

“According to the 2020 book Finding Freedom, Harry's bond with George and Charlotte suffered as a result of the feud between the brothers. The authors also alleged that Kate was 'fiercely loyal' to William. And that even during his feud with Harry, she did 'little to diffuse the situation',” Liwag said.