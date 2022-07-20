Khloe Kardashian subtly approves Tristan Thompson’s new-found romance

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian reacted to a social media post defending her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was recently spotted with his rumoured new girlfriend.

The 38-year-old “liked” an Instagram video posted by a page fan featuring the NBA player holding hands of a brunette as per Page Six.

“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting,” the caption on the post read.

“I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby,” it added.

The reality TV star seems to have no issues with Thompson’s new-found romance as she too has moved on with a private equity investor, whose identity still remains a secret.

However, despite having moved on, the former couple announced that they are expecting another baby together via surrogate.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else,” a source told Us Weekly.

