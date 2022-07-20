Prince Harry’s ‘warts and all’ memoir a ‘burn book’ against Queen?

Prince Harry’s biographer lifts the veil off of the contents of the upcoming memoir and finally dishes over the chances of it being a burn book.

The biographer, Omid Scobie broke it all down in his interview with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There, he was quoted saying, “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the queen or her reign in any way whatsoever.”

Before concluding the biographer also admitted, “I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story … I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”