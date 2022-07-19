Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding witness shares their ‘emotional moment’ in latest interview

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas wedding was nothing less than a dream!
In an interview on Good Morning America that aired Tuesday, A Little White Wedding Chapel employee Kenosha Booth Portis, who was working when the pair tied the knot at the Las Vegas venue on Saturday, recalled the "exciting moment" when Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, walked in.
"We were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in," she said. "I started shaking a little bit. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this is Jennifer Lopez we're getting ready to marry!' "
As Affleck and Lopez "were reading each other's vows, they were very sweet," Booth Portis remembered.
"They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them," she added.
On Sunday, Lopez revealed in her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.
Prince Harry is said to ‘still’ be shocked over the lukewarm reaction that he got at Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry has allegedly been told by Meghan Markle to not cover up for the Royal Family in his memoir
Prince Harry is said to be making extreme changes to his memoir that has once again been delayed
Piers Morgan slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Nelson Mandela Day at United Nations
Cruz Beckham and ladylove Tana Holding started dating earlier this year
Britney Spears' followers ask her to get help after she re-shares old video