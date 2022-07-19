 
close
Tuesday July 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding witness shares their ‘emotional moment’ in latest interview

Lopez confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck in her “On The JLo” newsletter and shares multiple pictures of the ceremony

By Web Desk
July 19, 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding witness shares their ‘emotional moment’ in latest interview
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding witness shares their ‘emotional moment’ in latest interview

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas wedding was nothing less than a dream!

In an interview on Good Morning America that aired Tuesday, A Little White Wedding Chapel employee Kenosha Booth Portis, who was working when the pair tied the knot at the Las Vegas venue on Saturday, recalled the "exciting moment" when Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, walked in.

"We were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in," she said. "I started shaking a little bit. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this is Jennifer Lopez we're getting ready to marry!' "

As Affleck and Lopez "were reading each other's vows, they were very sweet," Booth Portis remembered.

"They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them," she added.

On Sunday, Lopez revealed in her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.