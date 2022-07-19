Peter Dinklage joins cast of Hunger Games prequel ‘The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes’

Peter Dinklage is the latest addition to the cast of The Hunger Games prequel movie titled, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
The upcoming film, which is the first prequel in the Hunger Games franchise, is being adapted from Collins’ 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen’s (played by Jennifer Lawrence) story in the franchise.
Dinklage, who received global praise for portraying Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, has joined the cast including, Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow.
According to Variety, Dinklage, 53, will essay the role of Casca Highbottom, who is the dean of the Academy.
Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for a November 17, 2023 release.
Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony on Saturday
Prince Harry and his step mother Duchess Camilla no longer have a good relationship
Earlier, there were reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love days are numbered
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck on why they want to hold a grand party celebration
Prince Harry being nervous at Prince Philip’s funeral didn’t have to do with seeing the royal family
Prince Harry ridiculed over his UN speech for Nelson Mandela