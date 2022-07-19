Prince Harry ‘shocked’ over ‘lukewarm’ reaction at Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry is said to ‘still’ be shocked over the lukewarm reaction that he and wife Meghan Markle received when they landed in the UK last month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK with both of their kids, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time since Megxit for the Queen’s Jubilee, however, remained lowkey throughout their stay, with only one public engagement at the Jubilee thanksgiving service.

Commenting on Harry’s reaction to the reception he got from the Royal Family, an insider told Heat magazine: “He’s still shocked at the very mixed reception he and Meghan received at the Jubilee.”

“The Queen and Prince Charles were cordial, but there was a portion of the monarchy whose reception was decidedly lukewarm,” the source added.

They continued by adding that this is also the reason behind Prince Harry reportedly ‘struggling’ with the content of his upcoming memoir, that he has been editing again and again, allegedly out of fear of angering the royals.

“Prince Harry knows these are the people who’ll be reading his book and looking for any reason to criticise,” the source claimed.



