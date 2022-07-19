‘Bullet Train’ Paris premiere: Brad Pitt and more arrive in style on blue carpet

Brad Pitt grabbed massive media attention he arrived on the blue carpet for his latest action-comedy flick Bullet Train premiere in Paris.

On Monday, the Fury actor, 58, put his casual but smart style on display as he appeared at the blue carpet event in the French capital.

For the star-studded event, the Oscar-winning actor donned a slate grey suit, paired with a grey T-shirt. He added a pair of comfy white trainers and dark sunglasses to the look.

While striking poses on the blue carpet, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star surprised the photographers with live-action as he playfully Karate kicked toward the cameras.

Besides Pitt, Bullet Train cast including Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick also attended the star-studded event.

Bullet Train was initially slated for an April 2022 release, but several delays have pushed it back to an August 5 release date. The action-packed movie also includes appearances from Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny.