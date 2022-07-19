Security threats: Lahore court sends Dua Zahra to shelter home

Dua, 15, (R) and 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed (L). — Screengrab via Geo News

LAHORE: A local in Lahore on Tuesday sent Dua Zahra, who had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer, to a shelter home.



As per the details, Dua Zahra appeared before a magistrate’s court and claimed that her life is in danger from her parents who used to beat her in the past.

“My parents are giving me threats of dire consequences,” she said and pleaded to the court that she wanted to go to the shelter home.