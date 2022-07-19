Security threats: Lahore court sends Dua Zahra to shelter home

LAHORE: A local in Lahore on Tuesday sent Dua Zahra, who had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer, to a shelter home.
As per the details, Dua Zahra appeared before a magistrate’s court and claimed that her life is in danger from her parents who used to beat her in the past.
“My parents are giving me threats of dire consequences,” she said and pleaded to the court that she wanted to go to the shelter home.
PML-N bags second position with 39.05% votes, independent candidates receive 7.7% and TLP clinches 5% votes
Nawaz Sharif says PML-N paid price of ‘difficult decisions’ taken by coalition government
PTI and PML-Q alliance now has 188 members in the house of 371 while PML-N coalition has the support of 179 MPs
PTI candidates clinch victory in 15 constituencies, while PML-N manages to win only four, unofficial results show
"Winning and losing are part of politics, therefore, the party should now focus on its weaknesses," Maryam tweets
Light to moderate downpours were reported in several areas of Karachi