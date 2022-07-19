Prince Harry was ‘nervous’ at Philip’s funeral because of his Oprah doc

Prince Harry being nervous at Prince Philip’s funeral didn’t have to do with seeing the royal family, claimed a royal author.

In his bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, the British author Tom Bower said that the Duke of Sussex was worried about his then-forthcoming documentary with Oprah Winfrey The Me You Can’t See.

“During that short procession, many watched whether Harry signalled any regret towards his family. Some interpreted his sideways glance towards William as the outsider’s unease. No one grasped the truth about Harry’s nervousness,” Bower wrote.

“In four weeks’ time, his Apple TV series about mental health would be broadcast. Transmission had been delayed until after the funeral.”

“Looking at his family standing in St George’s Chapel, Harry must have known that his damnation of them in the Apple TV series would widen the rift,” Bower continued.

“Only Harry’s expression defied accurate reporting. Flapping his order of service against his thighs as he left the chapel, he was clearly impatient,” he added.