Meghan Markle is 'no Princess Diana', just a 'self serving elite'

Meghan Markle does not possess the qualities of Princess Diana, declares royal expert.
The former Hollywood actress is not 'selfless' like Harry's mother Diana, Jay Carafano tweets.
"British royalty is about selfless service. Meghan is, let’s be honest, part of a Hollywood self serving elite. What did people really expect?"
The comments come after Nile Gardiner said: "Meghan Markle is no Princess Diana."
According to the New York Post, the expert revealed that Meghan wanted to channel her inner Diana ever since she jetted off on her Australia trip with Harry in 2018.
After their Oprah interview in 2021, Lourenço Pereira Coutinho accused the Duchess of "playing the role of 21st-century princess Diana on camera."
Like Meghan, Diana sat in to share her traumatic time in the royal family a few years before her death. In a conversation with Martin Bashir, the Princess of Wales spoke about how her marriage was shattered by the existence of Camilla Parker-Bowles.
Prince Harry said a photograph of Princess Diana with Mandela is "on my wall and in my heart every day."
