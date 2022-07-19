Prince Harry UN speech about 'assault' was curated by Meghan Markle: Claim

Prince Harry has seemingly been influenced by Meghan Markle for his UN speech.

The Duke of Sussex, who arrived in New York along with wife Meghan Markle this week, paid an ode to the legacy of Nelson Mandela.

In his speech, Harry talked about the pandemic that was “continuing to ravage communities in every corner of the globe.”

He later spoke of the global 'assault' on democracy: "We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom."

While the Duke's speech was appreciated by many, some went on to take a job at the 37-year-old for being a puppet to Meghan.

“Harry's voice but Meghan's words...

“Despise both these fake grifters," the user wrote.

Prince Harry was called the the general assembly session on Monday to deliver a speech on the South African leader. Mandela spent almost three decades of his life to fight racism.