Prince Harry 'big advance' from Netflix mocked amid 'poverty' UN speech

Prince Harry is under fire for his latest appearance at the UN.
The Duke of Sussex, who spoke about the democracy and the assault it faces, spoke fondly of his love for Africa.
Nigel Farage then blasted the Prince over his comments about poverty in the continent.
Speaking on GB News, he said: "Just to cap the lot, to an empty room at the UN I’m pleased to say, Prince Harry has been talking about poverty in Africa.
"A man who has never had to do a day’s work in his life, who has got a private jet, who has got a big advance from Netflix.
"And now he's [speaking about] poverty in Africa, isn’t that just marvellous."
He earlier added: "Goodness only knows why they invited him [to the UN].
"He’s been speaking, he’s been laying into the decision by the Supreme Court in the US to make abortion rights something decided at state level and by voters as opposed to it being part of federal law.
"And he’s talked about the attack on democracy in the world which I think he and his wife mean any candidate they don’t like or support."
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez is 'happy' on her marriage with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry said a photograph of Princess Diana with Mandela is "on my wall and in my heart every day."
Disney and its Marvel superheroes will also preview their upcoming films and shows to adoring fans at the sprawling...
The Duke of Sussex blasts world leaders for a "global assault on democracy and freedom"
Lopez confirmed their Vegas wedding in her newsletter Sunday, ending the letter with a new name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn...
Meghan and Harry accused of using the United Nations event as "a chance for some Netflix content"