Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy PDA-filled getaway to seaside

Chris Rock and Lake Bell couldn't keep their hands around each other as they packed on the PDA during their romantic getaway.
The 57-year-old comedian has been vacationing in Croatia with his new ladylove and was spotted holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot.
In the pictures, Chris looks dapper as he is seen in a black button-down and black jeans, plus a straw fedora and aviator sunglasses, while the actress/director rocks a blue jumpsuit, black sandals, and a cream crossbody.
Last Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rock and Bell "have been seeing each other for a few weeks," and added, "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."
The lovebirds first sparked dating rumours last month in June with their loved-up outing at a St. Louis Cardinals game.
