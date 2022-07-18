‘Fragile’ Meghan Markle left ‘sensitive’ over comparisons to Kate Middleton

A ‘fragile’ Meghan Markle was reportedly left increasingly ‘sensitive’ to comparisons between her and Kate Middleton, royal author Tom Bower has claimed in his new book.

The Sun published an excerpt from Bower’s upcoming new bombshell book, Revenge, in which he touched upon Meghan’s reaction to constantly being compared to Kate, the wife of Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William.

As per Bower, “Meghan was angry that Palace officials refused to protect her image,” and “hated the comparisons with uncomplaining Kate.”

He further wrote that “in turn, Kate regarded her neighbour (Meghan) as dismissive of other people.”

Bower also claimed: “Meghan became increasingly fragile, demanding that the Palace staff view the world from her perspective.”