Kourtney Kardashian brings on 90’s memories, posts throwback pics from high school

Kourtney Kardashian walks down memory lane as she shares her throwback snaps from high school online.

The Poosh founder, 43, treated her 190m Instagram followers with a nostalgic post. She shared an old photograph of herself from 1994.

In the picture, the high school student Kourtney was seen carrying a backpack while donning a mini black dress.

“1994 with my backpack,” The Kardashians star captioned the picture. Winning the 90s-style game, she rocked ultra-thin eyebrows, with her hair pinned back.

The model also shared more memorable shots on her IG Stories, including a picture with her school bestie. The mom-of-three was seen hugging her blogger friend Samantha Hyatt.

Kourtney recently celebrated her daughter Penelope Disick’s 10th birthday in a lavish bash. Sharing the pictures online, she wrote, “A dreamy 10th birthday for dream daughter. I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays.”