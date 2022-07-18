Jennifer Garner steps out in city as ex Ben Affleck marries Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner steps out in city as ex Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner was seen for the first time after her ex-husband Ben Affleck took wedding vows with Jennifer Lopez in an intimate ceremony,

According to Daily Mail, the 50-year-old actor, wearing dark sunglasses, drove her black BMW sedan around Los Angeles over the weakened.

Her children Seraphina, 16, Violet, 13 and Samuel, 10 in Las Vegas the previous evening where they witnessed their dad tied the knot with Lopez.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Hours after multiple sources said that Lopez and Affleck got married, the On The Floor singer posted her picture in a cryptic post.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Marry Me star gushed over her nuptials.

Calling the Vegas ceremony “Exactly what we wanted,” the star detailed their trip down the aisle.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.

“Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” she added.