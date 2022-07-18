Chris Hemsworth showers love over wife Elsa Pataky on her birthday

Chris Hemsworth showered love over his wife of eleven years Elsa Pataky as she turned 46-year-old on Monday.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star dropped a lovely photo of the pair as they donned bright smiles.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood A-lister penned a heartwarming note to extend a perfect birthday wish for his other half.

“Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady! Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier. Love you,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth recently revealed that his wife and family didn’t like a bulky body in the recently-released film.



During his conversation with USA Today, Hemsworth said, “My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much.'"

He continued to explain, 'There are a lot of my male friends who are like, Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.'"