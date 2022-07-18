Johnny Depp steps out in Italy with a red-haired mystery woman, concert rehearsal pics go viral

Johnny Depp is moving forward with his life after emerging victorious in his explosive defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star has recently taken the internet by storm after making a surprise entry with a new woman.
Deep, who is currently performing for the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, alongside fellow musician Jeff Beck, arrived at a rehearsal at the Arena Santa Giuliana on Sunday along with a new companion.
The Edward Scissorhands actor, 59, was seen smiling as he arrived at the venue. Sporting rockstar vibes, he donned a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a brown fedora hat.
He finished off his look with a plethora of necklaces, rings, and bracelets for the concert. He added a pair of black boots, and blue lens aviator sunglasses before taking to the stage.
Meanwhile, his new red-haired companion walked behind him, showing off her long legs in a pair of denim shorts and a green T-shirt. She was seen carrying a backpack as she followed Depp into the venue.
The Rum Diary star is set to perform as a special guest with guitarist Jeff Beck at the festival.
