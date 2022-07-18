Karachi weather update: More showers, thunderstorm expected in city today

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received rain. Photo—Geo.tv/ file

KARACHI: As the heavy monsoon rain lashed parts of Karachi yet again on Sunday, leaving roads flooded and inundating low-lying areas, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains coupled with thunderstorm in different parts of the port city today (Monday).

“Rain coupled with lightning is expected in Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta and other cities of Sindh today,” said the Met Office, adding that different parts of Balochistan are likely to receive more showers today and tomorrow (Tuesday).

The depression prevailing over the Northeast of Arabian Sea weakened into “low-pressure area” this morning and now lies over central parts of North Arabian Sea, southwest of Karachi.

The weather system is expected to weaken further and move towards the coast of Oman, it added.

In a statement, the Met Office said, “More scattered rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh and Balochistan, while isolated rain-wind/thundershower is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas [today].”

It warned that the heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi.