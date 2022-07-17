Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot in Las Vegas: report

Jennifer Lopez has married her longtime partner Ben Affleck.

As per reports by TMZ, the two mega stars' have tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The Marry Me actress announced her engagement to the Good Will Hunting star in April in a short video via her fan newsletter, “On The JLo.”

“You’re perfect,” Lopez was heard saying in the clip as she stared adoringly at her green engagement ring.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress,” she explained in a previous newsletter, referring to that famous Versace silk chiffon number she wore to the 2000 Grammys.

“I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she added.

The couple met in 2001 on the set of their movie Gigli.