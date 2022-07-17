Brad Pitt redefines glamor in orange blazer as he promotes ‘Bullet Train’ In Paris

Brad Pitt has set major fashion goals for this summer. The actor rocked a stunning orange suit as he arrived at the promotional event of his new, highly anticipated movie Bullet Train in Paris.

The Oscar-winning star, 58, looked dapper in a monochrome ensemble as he waved to fans while cruising down the Seine River on Saturday, July 16.

He attended the photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly in Paris along with the cast including actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star rocked the summer look with a dark rust shirt underneath the suit. He finished off his stylish look with a pair of sunglasses, a gold chain and white sneakers.

He was seen smiling while waving at his fans. Movie’s director and co-producer David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, who are married in real life also attended the event.

Bullet Train, which also stars Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock and is based on the popular Japanese novel Maria Beetle, will hit the theatres on August 5.