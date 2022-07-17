Queen's grandfather 'spinning in grave' at Harry, Meghan’s royal spectacle

Prince Harry and Meghan have been slammed in a new book, with an expert saying that their antics may have Queen's late grandfather 'spinning in grave'

Queen Elizabeth’s late grandfather, George V, must be ‘spinning in his grave’ over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turning the Royal Family into a global spectacle, a royal expert claimed while commenting on a new bombshell book about the couple.

Commenting on Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, royal commentator Sarah Robertson told GB News that the book talks in detail about Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet after the Queen.

“Some of the extracts that we’ve got coming through have the most explosive claims made by Tom Bower… We’ve heard how Megan and Harry had blindsided the Queen by choosing the name Lilibet for their daughter who was born last year,” she shared.





Robertson then said: “There are claims they had asked permission from the Queen but they had not bowed a say in that they’d registered Lilibet’s name… And Harry phoned the Queen after her birthday and told her – not ask – told her their daughter was going to be called Lilibet, blindsiding the Queen”

She then claimed: “I mean that was such a private personal name given to the Queen by her grandfather George V who, I think, would be spinning in his grave at the tautness of the spectacle of which Harry and Meghan have reduced the royal family to.”

Robertson also highlighted other claims brought to light in Bower’s bombshell new biography, saying that the book claims Meghan fabricated stories in parts of her interview with Vanity Fair and even overplayed her friendships with important people.