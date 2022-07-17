Prince George ‘already protective’ of Charlotte, Louis amid critic ‘crack down’

Prince George has already started “being increasingly protective” of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and has been taking this role “very seriously”.

This revelation has been made by an insider close to the Palace.

According to Express UK, they were quoted saying, “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”



The inside source also went on to address his academics and admitted that he is a “hard worker” and is “at the top of his class”, even though he needs a “nudge” every now and then to “keep him on track.”

“He's very sociable and can chat for hours about his favourite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really.”