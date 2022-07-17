Tom Cruise spends time with Salma Hayek and her husband

Tom Cruise is celebrating the success of his new film by spending time in the UK.

According to local media, he had dinner with Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault

The Top Gun star was all smiles as he posed for photos with Salma Hayek outside a restaurant in London.

Salma Hayek starred in romantic drama Ask the Dust which was produced by Cruise in 2006.

Tom's Top Gun: Maverick, recently surpassed $1 billion at the global box office to become the biggest movie of his career after it premiered in May.

The film has also outperformed Titanic as Paramount's highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office.

The Mission Impossible star, who lives part-time in London, previously attended Wimbledon and British F1 Grand Prix, where he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday while showing support for Lewis Hamilton.