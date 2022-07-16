American musician LeAnn Rimes opens up about battling anxiety and depression

American country musician LeAnn Rimes recently revealed how success at a young age had impacted her mental health.



According to Insider report, Rimes, who rose to fame at 13 with her hit track Blue, became a distinguished singer before she turned 18.

However, the How I Do hit-maker told outlet that all these achievements and success took a toll on her mental health.

She recalled “performing with a 104-degree fever” and “vomiting backstage” before she went onstage, all of this stress, led her to depression.

“Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it, she explained.

The crooner mentioned that by the time she reached 30, she realised “she needed to seek professional help”.



“The 30-day stay in the treatment center was life-changing. I loved being in there. And it felt great to have other people going through the same things have that empathy and understanding,” she stated.

Over the years, Rimes had evolved the way she navigated the music career.

“I am much more aware of my own needs and desires and limitations, and I structure my life around that, instead of allowing it to structure me,” she revealed.

Reflecting on her mental health journey, the singer added, “After years of feeling like I had to constantly feed the beast that is the music business, I am trying to slow down and put my sanity first.”

Meanwhile, the singer informed that her music album God’s work will release on September 16 and it took her “three years to complete this one”.