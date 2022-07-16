Kourtney Kardashian helps daughter Penelope bring all her ideas to life on 10th birthday

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has shared a glimpse into her daughter Penelope’s ‘dreamy’ 10th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared sweet photos and video clips from the birthday bash.

She wrote, “A dreamy 10th birthday for dream daughter. I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays.”

“She told me all of her ideas and I helped her bring them to life,” Kourtney further said.

Earlier, Kourtney had shared a heartfelt birthday note for Penelope, saying “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope.”



