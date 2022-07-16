Johnny Depp ‘taking revenge’ on Amber Heard: Uncomfortable to watch’

Johnny Depp has reportedly ‘busied’ himself with his revenge pursuits against Amber Heard.
This observation has been made by the Guardian’s music editor, Michael Hann, in his new piece for the publication.
He pointed out the “seemingly” revenge play Johnny Depp is starting against his ex-wife Amber Heard within the album review for 18.
It read, “Jeff Beck’s collaboration with Johnny Depp, though, is an odd case. Partly because while a British court decided Depp had beaten his now ex-wife, Amber Heard, he then won his case on the same issue in a US court, so people can (and have) taken diametrically opposing stances on his actions.”
“And partly because this record follows so closely on the heels of that second case, with social media still alive with vituperative comment on it, 18 is an uncomfortable listen, frequently giving the sense of Depp taking revenge.”
