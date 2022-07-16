Prince Harry to address UN General Assembly on Mandela Day

Prince Harry is all set to address the United Nations General Assembly at its annual celebrations of Nelson Mandela International Day.

Britain’s Prince has all eyes on him as he will be giving an impacting speech at the U.N. headquarters along with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to shed light on the legacy of the South African anti-apartheid leader who spent 27 years in prison.

Harry’s keynote speech is the U.N. event and South Africa’s U.N. Mission said Friday his remarks “will be around the memories and legacy of Mandela and what has been learned from his struggle and his life that can help up face the new challenges in the world today.”

Meanwhile, assembly president Abdulla Shahid, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, New York Mayor Eric Adams and Guinea’s Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouaté will also be present at the event.

The international day aims to honour the first Black leader by carrying out the tradition of participating in a community service activity.