Elon Musk’s thoughts on dad Errol Musk amid ‘unplanned child’

Elon Musk and his father Errol have been at odds for multiple years and initially had a falling out after the divorce of his parents.
Since then, the tech mogul has spoken sparsely of his father, and in one of his interviews in 2017, he made unfiltered admissions about what he ‘really thinks’ of his father.
At the time, what social media considers ‘foreshadowing’ Elon went as far as to call his father “a carefully thought-out plan of evil” and accused him of having committed “Every crime you can possibly think of.”
In his chat with Rolling Stone, the Tesla founder was quoted saying, “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”
At the time he even went as far as to point towards his father's criminal antics and admitted, “Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done."
As well as "Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.”
Meghan Markle's truth will be told by author in bombshell book
Kim Kardashian wants to spend quality time with Pete Davidson in Australia after crazy break up rumours
Queen spoke to her aides about Meghan Markle's absence at Prince Philip's funeral
Prince George ‘already being forced into royal armour’ despite his tender age
Duchess Camilla was never interested in titles and royal roles
Princess Diana's nephew becomes an actor - and ditches his famous name