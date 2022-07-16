Elon Musk’s thoughts on dad Errol Musk amid ‘unplanned child’

Elon Musk and his father Errol have been at odds for multiple years and initially had a falling out after the divorce of his parents.

Since then, the tech mogul has spoken sparsely of his father, and in one of his interviews in 2017, he made unfiltered admissions about what he ‘really thinks’ of his father.

At the time, what social media considers ‘foreshadowing’ Elon went as far as to call his father “a carefully thought-out plan of evil” and accused him of having committed “Every crime you can possibly think of.”

In his chat with Rolling Stone, the Tesla founder was quoted saying, “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”

At the time he even went as far as to point towards his father's criminal antics and admitted, “Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done."

As well as "Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.”