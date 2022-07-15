Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she’s spotted arriving at dance studio

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez turned heads as she was spotted arriving at her dance studio in a glamorous sporty outfit.



The Hollywood diva turned heads with her gorgeous look yet again while she flaunted her hour-glass figure.

JLo sported a black Kith sport crop top with long sleeves paired with black stretch pants and matching Nike sneakers.

The Marry Me actor had her honey blonde tresses tied in a ponytail while she accessorized her look with stylish shades and silver hoop earrings.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





The 52-year-old mother of two was captured leaving her luxurious car while she carried a large white hand bag.

Lopez revealed her beauty secrets in her On The JLo newsletter while she stressed on the importance of a good night's sleep.

“We don't value sleep. We value grinding and working hard - and admittedly, nobody gets caught up in that rat race more than me,” Ben Affleck’s fiancée shared.

“I've found however, that sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there. It's one of the tenets of JLo Beauty and part of my 5S's: Sunscreen, Serum, Supplements, (vivir) Sano and SLEEP!” she added.

“Getting at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night can be a game changer,” Lopez noted.