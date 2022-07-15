Julianne Moore to preside over jury at Venice Film Festival

Rome: US actor Julianna Moore will be jury president for the 2022 Venice Film Festival in September, organisers said Friday.
Moore, who won a best actress Oscar for 2014´s "Still Alice", will preside over a six-person jury at the 11-day festival on Venice´s glamourous Lido.
Directors will dominate the jury at this year´s festival, which includes Argentina´s Mariano Cohn, Italy´s Leonardo Di Costanzo, Spain´s Rodrigo Sorogoyen and France´s Audrey Diwan.
Diwan won Venice´s Golden Lion last year for her film dealing with back-alley abortion, "The Event".
The jury also includes Iranian actress Leila Hatami and the Japanese and British screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro.
The Venice Film Festival is the world´s oldest, and one of the most prestigious, rivalling with Cannes and Berlin. Its 79th edition is scheduled for August 31 through September 10.
Taylor Swift spotted in London taking a stroll with boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Kim Kardashian played role of a supportive sister after Khloe couldn't conceive baby with Tristan Thompson
Experts warn of Meghan Markle ‘growing dread’ amid incoming tell-all about the ‘skeletons in her closet’
Ryan Reynolds posts heartfelt message to 13-year-old fan while he’s recovering from open-heart surgery
Kevin Hart reveals Will Smith’s still ‘apologetic’ after hitting Chris Rock at Oscars
Hailey Bieber sends pulses racing with her captivating photos