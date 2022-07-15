Ryan Reynolds’ THIS sweet gesture towards his teenager fan melts hearts

Ryan Reynolds’ recently won everyone’s hearts as he sent a heartwarming message to a 13-year-old fan who underwent open-heart surgery at Newcastle’s hospital.



According to Daily Mail, Seb Hollingsworth is a die-hard fan of the actor and reportedly has a poster of his Deadpool character in his bedroom.

Therefore, the teenager’s father sent a tweet to Ryan, asking, “How do we get a MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb?”

The Adam Project actor responded, “Can you open your DM’s?”

Ryan later sent a sweet video to the kid where he could be heard saying, “You can call me Deadpool, call me Green Lantern, call me anything you like! I just want to send my well wishes and send you all my love, and I hope I can see you in person one of these days, pal.”

The Red Notice actor went on to add, “I hear you've been going through it pal, and it sounds like you've got a ton of amazing people who love you very much. Hang in there, you're doing amazing and I'm super proud of you, alright Seb?”

Meanwhile, Seb’s father revealed that the actor had also offered his son “the best seat in the house if he would be able to travel to Wrexham AFC club".

“When people do things like that, they must get inundated. But it's difficult to express the impact,” he added.