Prince William, Kate should let George, Charlotte, Louis take over: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been warned against continuing their ‘generational charm’ since their ‘era is at an end’ and it’s time for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to take over.



This claim has been issued by royal biographer and author Katie Nicholl.

According to Express UK, she believes the Cambridges are on the cusp of ‘change’ and their children are ‘to take their stead’ as the monarchy’s ‘shining stars’.

Ms Nicholl was even quoted saying, “I understand what is meant when the move is referred to as the ‘end of an era’, in that I suspect their long-term royal residence will now be Windsor as opposed to Kensington.”

“But I believe Kate and Will will view these changes as the start of a brand new adventure and a very exciting time for the family.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their plans of moving to Adelaide Cottage, to be closer to Queen Elizabeth.

The cottage sits on 655-acre royal estate in the heart of Windsor, Berkshire.