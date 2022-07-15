Demi Lovato explains how they suffer facial injury by a crystal

Demi Lovato has recently opened up about their facial injury caused by a crystal, a night before appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Thursday.



“I have, like, this, literally an amethyst that is about this tall. Well, it’s just really heavy, and there’s pieces that are sharp. Anyways, I went to bend down to pick something up and I didn’t see the amethyst, and I hit my head, and I had to get three stitches last night in my face,” they revealed.

According to Daily Mail, the Skin of My Teeth crooner, who is showed off a bloody gash above their left eyebrow to more than 3.7 million followers in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday night.

Demi captioned the post, “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???”

However, the facial injury incurred by a crystal and later stitched, was not visible at all under a wig.

Interestingly, the Sorry Not Sorry hit-maker looked stunning in a black leather jacket with matching pants and a white as well as red t-shirt.

Moreover, the singer accessorised their look with silver nose ring and chains whereas for make-up, they went for a bright red lipstick and fake lashes.

Meanwhile, Demi is working on their new music album, which is scheduled to release on August 19.

See the post here:



