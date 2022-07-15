Joanna Lumley honoured with Damehood at Buckingham Palace

British actress, author and activist Joanna Lumley was honoured with Damehood at Buckingham Palace.
Joanna Lumley received her honour during Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
The Princess Royal, Princess Anne awarded Dame Joanna with her honour for services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes.
Queen Elizabeth and the royal family also congratulated Joanna after she received her Damehood.
Posting a photo of the new dame holding her award on its Twitter handle, the official account for the royals wrote: 'Congratulations Dame Joanna Lumley!
“At today's Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, The Princess Royal awarded Dame Joanna with her honour for services to Drama, Entertainment and Charitable Causes.”
Later, the actress insisted she has no plans to retire from acting yet and will carry on.
She is best known for playing Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous.
