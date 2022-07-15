BTS members have a blast at J-Hope’s 'Jack in The Box' release party

BTS members had a fun night together as they attended J-Hope’s Jack in The Box album release at HYBE headquarters, Seoul, South Korea.

Dressed up in stylish outfits, the much-loved K-pop idols, who recently took a break from group activities, not only attended the event but also danced the night away with celebrity guests.



Famed stars of the Korean music industry including Yoon Mi Rae, BIBI, Tiger JK, Jessi, Hyun A, Dawn, Babysleek and others were also present at the party.



However, it was Jungkook who caught everyone’s attention as he grooved to BTS and Megan Thee Stallion’s Butter along with K-Hope.



Bringing back his iconic dance sequence from the 3J choreography, the 24-year-old K-pop idol cheered up his ‘Hyung’ with a couple of enthralling moves.

The MORE rapper couldn’t resist but join Jungkook on the dance floor.



