Prince Harry ditches his British accent to become American in new ad

Prince Harry is subtly fazing out his British accent for the sake of American fans.

During a new advertising campaign for his mental health app Better Up, the Duke of Sussex seemed to have changed his accent.

According to Emma Serlin, the founder of the London Speech Workshop, this step of Harry shows that he is a man “of the people” than a royal.

She said: “Harry’s accent now sounds much more rounded and middle rather than upper class.

“In a classic Harry way, he’s doing what we know him to be - he’s the friendly prince, he’s charming, he connects with people. He is his mother’s son.

“He is now ‘of the people’ in a much more overt way. He has always toned the classic royal accent down and softened it, but previously he was much more aligned with the Royal Family.

“Now that Harry hardly ever sees the Royal Family - not only is he no longer aligned with them in the same way, but he also doesn’t spend time with them in the same way.

“So, he has adapted his accent to connect more with the people he is meeting and seeing every day, and the people around him.”

Fans on Twitter, however, called it “ironic” as Americans are really attracted to British accent.